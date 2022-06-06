ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Proud Boys Leader Hit With Seditious Conspiracy Charge for Jan. 6 Riot

By Justin Rohrlich
Daily Beast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Justice on Monday charged Enrique Tarrio with seditious conspiracy in a new superseding indictment alleging the Proud Boys national chairman helped organize a...

www.thedailybeast.com

NBC News

Remains of Florida teen found tied to tree identified as possible victim of serial killer

A Florida teenager whose skeletal remains were found tied to a tree in 1974 was identified and may have been the victim of a serial killer, authorities said. The remains were determined to be those of Susan Gale Poole, 15, after a forensic DNA firm developed a profile from her remains and identified possible relatives, detective Bill Springer of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told reporters last week.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Beast

Name and Shame White Christian Nationalism, the Ideology Behind Jan. 6

Democrats have an opportunity to serve the majority of the American people during the six investigative hearings into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But they will fail unless they name and shame the increasingly violent ideology of former President Donald Trump’s acolytes: white Christian nationalism. Democratic Rep....
U.S. POLITICS
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Beast

Wannabe Congressman Paladino Says Hitler Was the ‘Kind of Leader We Need’

As is often the case, Carl Paladino is having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week. The Republican congressional candidate, whose run to represent western New York has received nods from party chiefs like Rep. Elise Stefanik, was revealed on Thursday to have been an ardent admirer of Adolf Hitler’s leadership qualities. In audio from a 2021 radio interview unearthed by watchdog group Media Matters, Paladino described Hitler as “the kind of leader we need today.” Waxing poetic about how good the fascist dictator was at whipping up a crowd by “screaming these epithets,” the 75-year-old developer continued: “We need somebody inspirational. We need somebody that is a doer, has been there and done it.” In a statement released after the audio’s publication, Paladino called the remarks “a serious mistake” and condemned the Nazis’ “murderous atrocities.” But, he added, any implication by the media that his comments signaled support for Hitler would be “a new low.” Paladino most recently landed in hot water earlier this week, when he reversed course and admitted to having shared conspiracy theories related to “false flag” operations in recent mass shootings on his Facebook page.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Uvalde School Police Chief Intentionally Ditched Radio During Shooting

In his first interview since the Robb Elementary School shooting, the man widely seen as responsible for the delayed police response told the Texas Tribune that it had been a deliberate decision to abandon his primary tool of communication with dozens of other officers before entering the school building on May 24. The choice to ditch his radio, Uvalde school district police Chief Pete Arrendondo said, was tactical—he believed carrying his radios would slow him down or hit him as he ran. “I’ve never heard anything like that in my life,” police tactics expert Steve Ijames told the Tribune, explaining that officers are trained to take their radios everywhere. In the interview, published a day after The New York Times offered the first confirmation that Arrendondo had known that there were children alive and trapped with the shooter, he claimed that he had not known that he was the incident commander on the scene, and also explained that he had been foiled by a locked door, wasting time “praying” as he tried upwards of two dozen keys. Arredondo explained his 16-day silence following the shooting as a desire not to compound collective grief or cast blame.
UVALDE, TX
Daily Beast

DeSantis Rips ‘Smear Piece’ About Press Secretary’s Foreign Agent Work

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stepped in to defend his press secretary’s honor Wednesday, blasting as a “smear piece” a Washington Post article detailing how Christina Push “belatedly” registered as a foreign agent this week. The Post detailed Pushaw’s past work for former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, whom she worked for between 2018 and 2020, and quoted her attorney saying the Department of Justice informed the press secretary she must register as a foreign agent. DeSantis, however, was having none of the story and claimed that the Post only “attacked” Pushaw because she frequently calls the paper out on what she sees as its false reporting. “I would be much more concerned with my press secretary if The Washington Post was writing puff pieces about her,” he said.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Beast

Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr Charged Over Shooting Death of Patrick Lyoya

Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr has been charged with one count of second-degree murder following his shooting of an unarmed Black man. “Based on everything [the detective] has provided to me I’ve made the decision to charge Christopher Schurr with one count of second-degree murder,” announced Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
#Proud Boys#Seditious Conspiracy#The Department Of Justice
Daily Beast

Louie Gohmert Blames Mass Shootings on Lack of Prayers

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) went on a rant during a Wednesday House session on gun reform legislation, suggesting that mass killings may cease if Americans said more prayers. Gohmert claimed Democrats were “disgusted hearing about prayers” in a House debate last week, saying “Look, maybe if we heard more prayers from leaders of this country instead of taking God’s name in vain, we wouldn’t have the mass killings like we didn’t have before prayer was eliminated from schools.” Gohmert continued by saying that the cities with the most homicides were all controlled by Democrats. In an attempt to discredit proposed reforms, he said: “What the Democrats call due process is just like the Jan. 6 committee. It’s not due process. It’s not bipartisan.” Just last week, Gohmert complained that Republicans can’t lie to Congress or the FBI without repercussions. He also said it wasn’t “very effective for the children” to accuse pro-gun Republicans of being complicit in mass shootings... before accusing Democrats of being complicit in murder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Harvey Weinstein to Be Charged With Indecent Assault in U.K.

Harvey Weinstein, the 70-year-old disgraced movie mogul serving a 23-year sentence for rape in the U.S., is expected to be charged by British prosecutors with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in 1996. Weinstein was convicted in New York and is separately awaiting trial in Los Angeles for several counts of forcible rape. The BBC reported that the U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service authorized London’s Metropolitan Police to charge Weinstein after a review of evidence. Police allege the assaults took place between July 31 and August 31 in 1996. Weinstein’s lawyer declined to comment to multiple news outlets.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Beast

MeToo Case Against Ex-‘Good Morning America’ Chief Dismissed

A New York state Supreme Court judge dismissed a lawsuit accusing Good Morning America’s former executive producer of sexual assault and creating a toxic work environment. The suit, filed last August by former GMA producer Kirstyn Crawford, claims Michael Corn forcibly touched and kissed her in 2015, withholding a raise and a promotion from her afterward. The filing also alleges Corn assaulted another female staffer who reported to him on a separate occasion. Corn has denied the allegations in the suit. Although Crawford said she lost out on work opportunities as a result of trying to avoid Corn after the alleged assault, the judge said she had failed to prove the existence of a hostile work environment, according to the Los Angeles Times. Due to the statute of limitations on the alleged 2015 incident having elapsed, Crawford’s case had rested upon her ability to demonstrate the existence of the work environment she had described in her suit. “We are very grateful the court recognized the total lack of merit to the allegations brought against Mr. Corn,” his attorney told the Times on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Boebert ‘Bailed’ on Family in Off-Roading Accident Weeks Before Primary: Report

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has reportedly taken up the torch to carry on the time-honored tradition of politicians ditching their supposed loved ones after vehicular accidents for which they’re responsible. The first-term Colorado congresswoman, 35, was off-roading in a Jeep ATV with her son, dog, and now former sister-in-law in May 2020 when she lost control of the vehicle, according to the Daily Mail. A source told the outlet that Boebert, who has a history of reckless driving, hit a rock wall, badly injuring her then-sister-in-law, Tori Hooper. Boebert then “bailed,” the source said, leaving Hooper “screaming and freaking out.” Hooper’s mother confirmed the incident to the Daily Mail, saying that her daughter “got stuck inside of a crevice in the Jeep while Lauren… took off her belt and slipped out.” Boebert would go on to win a key congressional primary just over 50 days later, having “begged” Hooper to stay quiet about the accident, the source said. And Hooper was soon back working at Boebert’s gun-themed restaurant, where other employees said they remembered her clocking in with broken teeth and visible facial injuries.
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Beast

Woman Accused of Drunkenly Killing Boston Cop Boyfriend Faces Murder Charge

A Massachusetts professor accused of drunkenly mowing down her cop boyfriend in January will now face a charge of second-degree murder, an upgrade from the manslaughter charge previously filed against her, The Boston Globe reports. Karen Read, 42, is accused of killing longtime Boston police officer John O’Keefe after a night of barhopping during a nor’easter that dropped up to 20 inches of snow in the area. Police allege she got behind the wheel to drive home from a friend’s house but struck her partner along the way, killing him. Read allegedly continued home as usual, however, leaving O’Keefe in a snowbank, undiscovered until the following morning. Prosecutors said in court that Read was heard telling paramedics at the scene, “I hit him, I hit him, I hit him,” according to NBC 10. Read was initially arrested on a manslaughter charge and paid $50K to be bailed out. She was re-arrested Thursday, however, after a grand jury indicted her on charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision. She has pleaded not guilty to the new counts.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Beast

These Election Results Should Have Democrats Scared Out of Their Wits Right Now

On Tuesday, Californians delivered their punishing judgment on liberalism. In San Francisco, voters dumped Chesa Boudin, the city’s progressive district attorney. This comes on the heels of last February’s recall of three school board members for lurching hard left. Meanwhile, down in Los Angeles, an ex-Republican made it into the mayoral run-off. Denizens of the Golden State also hit the mute button on the debate over Israel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Beast

Cook County State’s Attorney Accused of Slapping Husband in Domestic Dispute

Kim Foxx, the State’s Attorney for Cook County, Illinois, was accused of slapping her husband in a domestic dispute last weekend, according to a police report obtained by WGN. Four Flossmoor police officers were sent to the Foxx home on Saturday night after Kim’s husband, Kelley Foxx, called 911 to report that he and his wife were having a physical dispute, the report states. When the officers arrived, both Kelley and Kim were standing outside. Kelley told one officer that Kim had gotten angry “about something that was posted on Facebook that he did,” according to the report. Kelley said that Kim became physically aggressive with him after she asked him to leave the house and he refused. He told the officer that Kim grabbed his collar and threw his video game controller. Kim, who was standing close enough to hear what Kelley was saying, told the officer that “all that is true” but she denied slapping him, saying she had only touched him to guide him out of the house. An officer at the scene noted no sign of redness or swelling on his face, according to the report.
COOK COUNTY, IL

