Former Utes Alex Smith & Eric Weddle named to 2023 ballot for College Football Hall of Fame

By Brogan Houston
 2 days ago

Two former Utes were named to the 2023 ballot for College Football Hall of Fame.

Two former Utes, Alex Smith and Eric Weddle, have been named to the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The ballot, which features 176 players and 42 coaches, was sent to over 12,000 voters today. The elected players will be officially inducted into the Hall during the NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023.

Smith, a quarterback for the Utes from 2002-2004, achieved a 21-1 record as a starter. Among the honors he received in college are: 2005 First-overall Pick in the NFL; 2004 First-team All-American; 2005 Fiesta Bowl MVP; two-time All-MWC selection; MWC Offensive Player of the Year Award; Sports Illustrated National player of the year; and fourth in voting for the Heisman Trophy in 2004.

Smith went on to play 16 seasons in the NFL with San Fransisco, Kansas and Washington.

Weddle also had his fair share of honors while attending the University of Utah. These include: 2006 Consensus All-American; 2003 Freshman All-American; two-time MWC Defensive Player of the Year; two-time First-team All-MWC; and four-time All-conference Selection.

After being drafted in the second round, 37th overall to the San Diego Chargers in 2007, Weddle went on to have a 14-year NFL career, playing for San Diego, Baltimore and Los Angeles.

Weddle came out of retirement in 2021 to win Super Bowl LVI with the Rams.

