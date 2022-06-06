ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gentry County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gentry, Harrison, Worth by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 15:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 12:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Platte A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Wyandotte, east central Leavenworth and southeastern Platte Counties through 830 PM CDT At 759 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lansing, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Leavenworth, Lansing, Bonner Springs, Parkville, Basehor, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Kansas City, Houston Lake, Fairmount, Farley, Wolcott, Pomeroy, Waldron, Beverly Hills, Maywood, East Leavenworth and Piper. This includes the following highways Interstate 435 between mile markers 14 and 28. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 221 and 226. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Leavenworth; Wyandotte A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Wyandotte, east central Leavenworth and southeastern Platte Counties through 830 PM CDT At 759 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lansing, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Leavenworth, Lansing, Bonner Springs, Parkville, Basehor, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Kansas City, Houston Lake, Fairmount, Farley, Wolcott, Pomeroy, Waldron, Beverly Hills, Maywood, East Leavenworth and Piper. This includes the following highways Interstate 435 between mile markers 14 and 28. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 221 and 226. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 23:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Jackson; Marshall; Nemaha; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Pottawatomie County in northeastern Kansas Nemaha County in northeastern Kansas Northwestern Jackson County in northeastern Kansas Marshall County in northeastern Kansas * Until midnight CDT. * At 1114 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles north of Beattie to near Frankfort to 3 miles southwest of Olsburg, moving east at 60 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR Marshall County. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management reported 65 mph winds near Blue Rapids. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Locations impacted include Marysville, Sabetha, Seneca, Westmoreland, Blaine, Frankfort, Onaga, Centralia, Axtell, Wetmore, Olsburg, Beattie, Circleville, Bern, Corning, Summerfield, Soldier, Havensville, Goff and Vermillion. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 00:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan; Johnson; Leavenworth; Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Southwestern Doniphan County in northeastern Kansas Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas North central Johnson County in east central Kansas Atchison County in northeastern Kansas Southern Buchanan County in northwestern Missouri Platte County in west central Missouri * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1230 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lancaster to near Winchester to near Perry Lake, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shawnee, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Lansing, Atchison, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Tonganoxie, Platte City, Basehor, Edwardsville, Weston, Kansas City, Agency, Effingham, Dearborn, Camden Point, Linwood, Rushville and Lancaster. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 413. Interstate 29 between mile markers 13 and 42. Interstate 435 between mile markers 10 and 34. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 210 and 226. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
