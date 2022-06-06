ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinch County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinch, Echols, Southern Ware by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 16:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Taylor, Inland Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Taylor; Inland Taylor A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwest Taylor County through 930 PM EDT At 838 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles west of Perry, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Scanlon, Econfina, Dekle Beach, Jug Island, Jack Lee Island, Keaton Beach, Bird Island, Blue Springs, Cabbage Grove, Cedar Island and Adams Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gadsden, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gadsden; Leon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Gadsden, north central Leon, southeastern Decatur and southern Grady Counties through 900 PM EDT At 831 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Havana, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tallahassee, Havana, Freemont, Macon Community Park, Darsey, Florence, Scotland, Jamieson, Rocky Hill, Iamonia, Calvary, Amsterdam, Lake Ella, Tallahassee Mall, Branchville, Hinson, Dogtown, Forest Meadows Park, Moncrief and Lake Iamonia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Grady by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 20:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Decatur; Grady A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Gadsden, north central Leon, southeastern Decatur and southern Grady Counties through 900 PM EDT At 831 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Havana, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tallahassee, Havana, Freemont, Macon Community Park, Darsey, Florence, Scotland, Jamieson, Rocky Hill, Iamonia, Calvary, Amsterdam, Lake Ella, Tallahassee Mall, Branchville, Hinson, Dogtown, Forest Meadows Park, Moncrief and Lake Iamonia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camden, Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 14:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-09 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Camden; Charlton The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Camden County in southeastern Georgia Northeastern Charlton County in southeastern Georgia * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 254 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Kings Ferry, or 9 miles northeast of Folkston, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kingsland, Woodbine, Homeland, Kings Ferry, Tarboro and Colesburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA

