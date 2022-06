JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two churches in Jefferson County have been vandalized and state police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the culprit. According to a press release, the Chestnut Grove Independent Church at 342 Lipp Road in Gaskill Township was vandalized sometime between May 25 at about 10 p.m. and May 26 at 9 a.m. A glass door, worth about $500, was damaged by someone. Then on June 4 at about 11:54 p.m., someone damaged two four-by-four glass windows, a motion detector and an outside light, according to state police.

