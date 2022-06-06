ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Orange County Drivers report 40-cent price hike for gas since Friday

By Blaise Gomez
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=353FV7_0g2H8NdL00

News 12 is fielding complaints from drivers in Orange County who say the cost of gasoline has gone up as much as 40 cents since Friday, despite the state’s gas tax holiday.

New York drivers saw prices as high as $5.27 in Highland Falls. Prices were high in Vails Gate as well.

New York drivers saw some relief with record-high prices late last week as the state’s 16-cent gas tax holiday went into effect. But that savings has since disappeared and in some cases, News 12 saw double digit differences in prices at neighboring gas stations within feet from each other.

“It’s insane,” said Lauren Obregon, from Middletown. “It’s unbelievable, and you go to one side of town and it’s one price one day, and the next the other side is up 15 more cents. It’s unreal.”

News 12 saw a 44-cent difference in price at two gas stations across the street from each other in Vails Gate.

“That’s something known as zone pricing,” said AAA Northeast representative Robert Sinclair. “Retailers and oil companies will deny it exists, but they charge more where they can.”

Sinclair says the cost of gasoline is not expected to go down anytime soon.

AAA reports the average price of gasoline in New York is higher than the national average at $4.88.

State officials say the gas tax holiday has no bearing on the price of crude oil and to contact the attorney general if you suspect price gouging.

Comments / 5

Related
fox5ny.com

Long Island gas stations accused of excessive credit card charges

LONG ISLAND - Some gas stations on Long Island are being accused of charging a substantially higher price for drivers using their credit cards instead of cash to pay for fuel. Paying cash at one Sunoco station along Jericho Turnpike in Huntington costs "just" $4.89, but use your credit card, and you’re looking at a more than 40-percent increase to $6.95 a gallon.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

PD: New York City Men Stole Cooking Oil From Ulster County Restaurants

A pair of New York City men are accused of stealing cooking oil from Hudson Valley restaurants. On Thursday, June 9 around 3:36 a.m., members of the Saugerties Police Department stopped a Chevy Express Van bearing a New Jersey registration on Route 9W, Spaulding Lane in Saugerties. Police pulled the van over after allegedly observing the vehicle with a number of traffic-related equipment violations.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Highland Falls, NY
State
New York State
County
Orange County, NY
City
Vails Gate, NY
City
Middletown, NY
Orange County, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
Hot 99.1

A Limit On The Amount Gas In New York State

Gas prices have reached a new record high price across the United States. Here in New York, there are some places that are posting $4.69 per gallon and $5 a gallon doesn't seem to be out of the question. But what if you wanted to start "stockpiling" gas for your...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Gouging#Gas Stations#Orange County Drivers#Aaa Northeast#State
Hudson Valley Post

Deer Falls Into Septic Tank In Sullivan County

New York Forest Rangers had to save a deer in Sullivan County that somehow fell into a septic tank. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. This week's report included forest rangers rescuing a turtle in Orange County and a deer in Sullivan County.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

United States Sues Westchester County Town, Village, Firefighters

The United States has sued a town and village in the Hudson Valley as well as two local fire departments. On Wednesday, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, announced that the United States has filed a lawsuit against the Town and Village of Harrison, New York as well as two Harrison fire departments, the Harrison Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 and Harrison Fire Department.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Hudson Valley Post

50-Year-Old Injured, Ticketed in Ulster County Dirt Bike Accident

A 50-year-old was severely injured riding a dirt bike in the Hudson Valley. Making matters worse, the rider was also given a number of tickets. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Among the new items was a 50-year-old man who was injured in a dirt bike accident in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Longstanding Ulster County Gun Show Canceled

A longstanding gun show in Ulster County has been canceled. Recent mass shootings in New York State and across the nation forced officials to cancel the show. On Friday, David Petronis, the President of the New EastCoast Arms Collector Associates Gun Show (NEACA), confirmed the NEACA Saugerties Gun Show which was scheduled for later this month in Saugerties, New York was canceled.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Upstate New York will share $2.7M for low income, rural food access

Nearly $3 million will be available for feeding low income, rural, tribal, and remote New Yorkers, according to an announcement from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office. At this point, $2.7 million in Reach and Resiliency grant funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expand The Emergency Food Assistance Program’s reach into remote, rural, Tribal, and low-income areas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

82K+
Followers
28K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy