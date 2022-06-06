Orange County Drivers report 40-cent price hike for gas since Friday

News 12 is fielding complaints from drivers in Orange County who say the cost of gasoline has gone up as much as 40 cents since Friday, despite the state’s gas tax holiday.

New York drivers saw prices as high as $5.27 in Highland Falls. Prices were high in Vails Gate as well.

New York drivers saw some relief with record-high prices late last week as the state’s 16-cent gas tax holiday went into effect. But that savings has since disappeared and in some cases, News 12 saw double digit differences in prices at neighboring gas stations within feet from each other.

“It’s insane,” said Lauren Obregon, from Middletown. “It’s unbelievable, and you go to one side of town and it’s one price one day, and the next the other side is up 15 more cents. It’s unreal.”

News 12 saw a 44-cent difference in price at two gas stations across the street from each other in Vails Gate.

“That’s something known as zone pricing,” said AAA Northeast representative Robert Sinclair. “Retailers and oil companies will deny it exists, but they charge more where they can.”

Sinclair says the cost of gasoline is not expected to go down anytime soon.

AAA reports the average price of gasoline in New York is higher than the national average at $4.88.

State officials say the gas tax holiday has no bearing on the price of crude oil and to contact the attorney general if you suspect price gouging.