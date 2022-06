A majority of Westfield Advisory Plan Commission members pushed back against H&H Stables’ proposal at its June 6 meeting. H&H Stables is requesting an amendment to the Towne Road Crossing planned unit development to permit an equestrian exhibition facility and equestrian-themed custom neighborhood. The group wants to develop 69 acres south of Ind. 32, east of Little Eagle Creek and adjacent to the Midland Trace Trail corridor. If approved, the project would include a 120,000-square-foot facility with four arenas, stabling capacity for up to 140 horses, equestrian-focused retail, dining and 25 custom homes. Thirty-four acres would be designated for pasture.

