Remember when the Rangers were up 2-0 in this series and leading 2-0 in Game 3?. Joke aside, this series has flipped faster than Simone Biles at the Olympics, with the Lightning outscoring the Rangers 10-2 since the aforementioned moment and taking a 3-2 lead in this series. Now they get a home game with a chance to close it out and advance to the Stanley Cup Finals with a chance to win their third straight cup.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO