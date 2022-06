Did you realize downtown Shreveport has 10+ professional art galleries and exhibit spaces? There are also 11 locations downtown that either sell, or take commissions for custom art? Did you know we have 2 museums downtown that focus in international art? And that we have over 30 pieces of public art scattered throughout downtown, that include the huge mural visible from I-20 titled "Once in a Millennium Moon" on the side of the AT&T building, a giant lighted dog, the bronze statue of Huddy "Leadbelly" Ledbetter pointing toward Fannin Street, the place he got his musical start, to the lighted "Bakowski Bridge" crossing the Red River.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO