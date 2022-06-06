ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secretary of State La Follette headed to Africa during height of campaign

By TODD RICHMOND
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette is heading to Africa just as the primary campaign season heats up. La Follette said Monday that...

Wisconsin judge: GOP election agency in contempt for records

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin judge has found the investigator hired by Republicans to look into former President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss in the battleground state in contempt because of how his office responded to open records requests. The ruling Friday against the office led by Michael Gableman...
Wisconsin to share in $60M from EPA to help curb water pollution

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The federal government says it will distribute $60 million among 12 states that have waterways that flow into the Mississippi River to help them control farm runoff and other pollution that contribute to a dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico. The money comes from...
Wisconsin elections panel keeps Michels on governor’s ballot

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin elections officials say Donald Trump’s pick for governor can stay on the ballot, despite questions over the required paperwork he submitted to be allowed to run. The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously on Friday to allow construction company co-owner Tim Michels to appear on...
Study: Tourists spent 21% more in Wisconsin in 2021

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new study has found that tourists spent nearly $13 billion in Wisconsin last year as the state rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the state Department of Tourism-commissioned study from Tourism Economics found tourism spending jumped 31.1% from 2020. Every...
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Community levels high in Brown, Door counties

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 11 Wisconsin counties have high community levels of COVID-19 this week, including Brown and Door counties in Northeast Wisconsin. People are urged to use mitigation strategies when they’re in counties with high community levels of the virus....
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Steady numbers

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin’s COVID-19 numbers continue to hold steady, but we’re starting to see fewer tests coming back positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports the 7-day average of new cases is 1,775 after another 1,837 cases were confirmed by the latest test results. We’ve been mostly in that 1700 to 1900 range since before Memorial Day -- with a very brief surge over 2,000 after the holiday weekend. Ten counties in WBAY’s wider viewing area saw a double-digit increase in cases, nine saw their totals go up by a single digit, while Menominee County did not report any new cases.
Doug La Follette
Green Bay’s low unemployment rate impacts hiring

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Across Wisconsin, there are more than two job openings for every one person looking for a job. That’s having an impact in Green Bay as restaurants and pools are just some of the places struggling to find employees. Two of Green Bay’s pools --...
DEBRIEF: Wisconsin tourism is coming back

Investigators say a deputy responding to 911 calls about a reckless driver noticed the driver was injured, then the passenger threatened the deputy with a knife. Investigators look for witnesses to events before officer-involved shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. A second person is hospitalized with injuries before the encounter with...
INTERVIEW: Possible energy blackouts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Midwestern states could see some energy blackouts this summer due to hotter weather, a growing demand for power and the retirement of coal fuel power plants. Matt Cullen of Wisconsin Public Service joined Action 2 News to discuss blackouts. He believes WPS will be able...
GREEN BAY, WI

