Secretary of State La Follette headed to Africa during height of campaign

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin judge has found the investigator hired by Republicans to look into former President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss in the battleground state in contempt because of how his office responded to open records requests. The ruling Friday against the office led by Michael Gableman...
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The federal government says it will distribute $60 million among 12 states that have waterways that flow into the Mississippi River to help them control farm runoff and other pollution that contribute to a dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico. The money comes from...
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin elections officials say Donald Trump’s pick for governor can stay on the ballot, despite questions over the required paperwork he submitted to be allowed to run. The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously on Friday to allow construction company co-owner Tim Michels to appear on...
DETROIT (AP) — A Republican candidate for Michigan governor and ardent defender of former President Donald Trump was charged with misdemeanors Thursday for his role in the 2021 postelection riot at the U.S. Capitol, further complicating an already messy GOP primary. Ryan Kelley, 40, was arrested in western Michigan,...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new study has found that tourists spent nearly $13 billion in Wisconsin last year as the state rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the state Department of Tourism-commissioned study from Tourism Economics found tourism spending jumped 31.1% from 2020. Every...
WASHINGTON (WBAY) - Some of those charged in the Capitol riots were from Wisconsin and not all of those cases have been resolved. We’ve been looking into this. According to the US Department of Justice, nine Wisconsinites have been charged for their participation. As of now, only four cases remain pending before a judge.
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 11 Wisconsin counties have high community levels of COVID-19 this week, including Brown and Door counties in Northeast Wisconsin. People are urged to use mitigation strategies when they’re in counties with high community levels of the virus....
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin’s COVID-19 numbers continue to hold steady, but we’re starting to see fewer tests coming back positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports the 7-day average of new cases is 1,775 after another 1,837 cases were confirmed by the latest test results. We’ve been mostly in that 1700 to 1900 range since before Memorial Day -- with a very brief surge over 2,000 after the holiday weekend. Ten counties in WBAY’s wider viewing area saw a double-digit increase in cases, nine saw their totals go up by a single digit, while Menominee County did not report any new cases.
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has called a special session of the Wisconsin State Legislatures to take up a repeal of Wisconsin’s abortion ban. Evers called the session for Wednesday, June 22. The governor’s executive action comes as a leaked draft opinion shows the U.S....
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Across Wisconsin, there are more than two job openings for every one person looking for a job. That’s having an impact in Green Bay as restaurants and pools are just some of the places struggling to find employees. Two of Green Bay’s pools --...
Investigators say a deputy responding to 911 calls about a reckless driver noticed the driver was injured, then the passenger threatened the deputy with a knife. Investigators look for witnesses to events before officer-involved shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. A second person is hospitalized with injuries before the encounter with...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Midwestern states could see some energy blackouts this summer due to hotter weather, a growing demand for power and the retirement of coal fuel power plants. Matt Cullen of Wisconsin Public Service joined Action 2 News to discuss blackouts. He believes WPS will be able...
