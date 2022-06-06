ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis woman tracks cheating boyfriend using AirTag, runs him over with car, cops say

By Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is accused of using an Apple AirTag to track down her boyfriend early Friday morning and running him over multiple times with her car because she believed he was being unfaithful.

Gaylyn Ja-Nae Morris, 26, has been charged with murder in the death of Andre Smith. Morris is being held in the Marion County Jail.

According to Indianapolis police officials, officers were called around 12:30 a.m. Friday to the parking lot of a strip mall, where they found Smith, 26, lying on the ground underneath a vehicle. Fire medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Marion County coroner determined that Smith died of injuries he suffered when he was intentionally struck by the vehicle outside of Tilly’s Pub, authorities said.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by the Indianapolis Star alleges that Morris, who was Smith’s girlfriend, told a witness that Smith had been cheating on her. She told the person that she used GPS and an AirTag to track him to the bar.

AirTags are small devices that attach to things users are prone to misplacing, such as keys, wallets and other important items. The tag can be tracked using an iPhone’s Find My app, according to the Apple website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bakeg_0g2H6vhl00
Brutal murder: Gaylyn Morris, 26, is accused of tracking her boyfriend, Andre Smith, to Tilly’s Pub, pictured, early Friday, June 3, 2022. Police allege Morris ran over Smith, also 26, repeatedly with her car after finding him with another woman. Smith died. (Google)

In Morris’ case, what she found was Smith with another woman.

Morris told the witness she was going to beat the woman and advanced on her with an empty wine bottle, the affidavit states. When she swung the bottle, however, Smith grabbed it and put his body between the two women.

Smith, Morris and the other woman were asked to leave the pub, authorities wrote in the document. Smith’s unidentified female friend stayed inside to wait on a food order while Smith and Morris walked out.

Morris got behind the wheel of her vehicle.

A bystander inside the bar told detectives she watched from the bar as Morris “pulled forward and clipped the victim (Smith) and he went down, at which time... (Morris) then backed over him and then pulled forward and hit him for the third time,” according to court documents.

Witnesses told police that Morris got out of the car and tried again to attack the other woman.

Morris was detained by officers at the scene.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
FOX59

Martinsville 19-year-old found dead; car upside down in pond

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Police said a 19-year-old from Martinsville was found dead in a 2020 Kia Optima that was located upside down in a pond. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, deputies were called out to a pond in the Painted Hills subdivision on E. Inlet Point Road in Martinsville just after 5 a.m. […]
MARTINSVILLE, IN
FOX59

UPDATE: 76-year-old woman found

UPDATE: Police say the 76-year-old has been found. FISHERS, Ind. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 76-year-old woman who recently moved to Indiana and is missing and possibly endangered. According to Fishers Police Department, officers are looking for Catherine “Diana” Avila who is believed to be driving a red Toyota […]
FISHERS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Marion County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Morris, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airtags#Murder#Police#Airtag#Indianapolis Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNDU

Suspect dead in Rochester armed domestic incident, no active shooter

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - Police confirmed there was no active shooter incident in Rochester after multiple agencies responded to reports of one at a home supply store on Sunday. Rochester Police say R.P. Home and Harvest went on lockdown and asked customers to leave Sunday afternoon. That’s when a customer...
ROCHESTER, IN
wibqam.com

Two tornadoes touch down in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National Weather Service says two weak tornadoes struck communities in east central Indiana, causing minor damage to a fire station and other buildings. An EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 100 mph struck near the Rush County town of Arlington shortly after 4 p.m....
WLFI.com

Dead Monticello man who tried to swim to river's shore identified

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — The Monticello man who died after trying to swim in the Tippecanoe River over the weekend has been identified. 72-year-old Robert Guinnup was in a boat with his wife near the Bluewater public access ramp on the Tippecanoe River in Monticello. He realized he had...
MONTICELLO, IN
abc57.com

Active shooter situation in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Ind. -- Rochester police are investigating a domestic violence situation that happened on Madison street Saturday. The Indiana State Police Peru Post Swat team was called to the scene around 11:30 to aid in that situation. It's unclear at this time if anyone was injured in that event. Shortly...
ROCHESTER, IN
WLFI.com

Two people dead following Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two people are dead after being in a vehicle crash in Logansport Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported by a bystander at 3:30 p.m. Logansport Police told News 18 that a gray GMC vehicle was heading westbound on U.S. 35, and a black Dodge was heading southbound on 18th street. There is a red beacon at that intersection.
CASS COUNTY, IN
historic-structures.com

Tee Pee Restaurant, Indianapolis Indiana

The Tee Pee Restaurant, was an art moderne drive-in highlighted by a stucco-covered teepee, stood as a significant representation of 20th century roadside commercial architecture in a state where such examples are rare. Roadside architecture is characterized by structures designed as a direct result of the influence of the automobile....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
101K+
Followers
110K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy