Lifeguard shortage will keep Lacey from staffing popular lake

One of Lacey’s most popular swimming holes won’t be staffed with lifeguards this summer, for the third year in a row.

Lacey’s Recreation Manager Sue Falash told the city’s Community Relations and Public Affairs committee on Monday that the city will offer swimming lessons as usual. However, because hiring lifeguards is not going well, City Manager Scott Spence said Long Lake Park will not have lifeguards.

“We are challenged enough to do swim lessons for the community,” he said.

Lifeguards are just one of many jobs regional employers are struggling to fill as the pandemic continues to linger. Spence cited a recent Wall Street Journal story in which some communities are offering $2,500 signing bonuses to attract lifeguards.

“It’s a national issue,” said Jen Burbidge, the city’s parks and recreation director. “We’re not alone.”