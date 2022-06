The Circle K convenience store in Vernon was the only store out of 11 in Oneida County cited in a recent underage drinking sweep, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said the underage drinking crackdown was held on Wednesday and 11 stores were tested on the western side of Oneida County. Convenience stores and liquor stores were checked in Lee, Camden, Sylvan Beach, Rome, Vernon and in other local locations.

1 DAY AGO