Ossining Man Arrested in Yonkers for Violent Burglary in Yorktown

On Wednesday, June 8th, 2022, at approximately 4:45 AM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to a two-family residence on Crestvale Terrace on a report of a robbery. Preliminary investigation yielded that several armed suspects forced entry into the home, targeting a specific apartment that was unoccupied. In searching the home, they entered the second apartment and encountered an uninvolved family. After searching the home, the suspects fled in a motor vehicle; the family escaped uninjured. Investigators have determined that the targeting of the home was not a random event, and that the suspects may have had prior knowledge as to sought proceeds.

YONKERS, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO