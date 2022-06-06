ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ossining Man Arrested in Yonkers for Violent Burglary in Yorktown

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYorktown Police report the arrest of a 34-year-old Ossining, NY resident who is charged with Burglary in the First Degree, a Class “B” Felony. On May 29, 2022 at 4:22 PM, Yorktown Police responded to a Yorktown Residence for a domestic incident...

Yonkers Police Arrest Three Croton Teens for Hate Graffiti

Great Police Work Leads to Arrest of Three; Fourth Arrest Coming. Great police work led the Yorktown Police Department to charge three Croton-on-Hudson teenagers with criminal mischief and criminal impersonation for spray painting racist and anti-Semitic graffiti on Croton Dam Road on May 21. One of the teens is 18...
Yonkers Police Investigate Crestvale Terrace Home Invasion

On Wednesday, June 8th, 2022, at approximately 4:45 AM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to a two-family residence on Crestvale Terrace on a report of a robbery. Preliminary investigation yielded that several armed suspects forced entry into the home, targeting a specific apartment that was unoccupied. In searching the home, they entered the second apartment and encountered an uninvolved family. After searching the home, the suspects fled in a motor vehicle; the family escaped uninjured. Investigators have determined that the targeting of the home was not a random event, and that the suspects may have had prior knowledge as to sought proceeds.
YONKERS, NY
Bronx teen rescued from Poughkeepsie hotel is missing again

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 13-year-old Bronx girl who was found in a Poughkeepsie hotel in April after she was missing for 10 days disappeared again on Thursday, police said Friday.  Mariah Sanchez, who wrote on Instagram in late April about her troubled childhood, was last seen leaving Bronx Care Health Center at 1775 Grand […]
BRONX, NY
#Yonkers#Burglary#Yorktown Police
NYPD school safety agent charged with breaking into ex-wife’s home: police

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An NYPD school safety agent was charged overnight with breaking into his ex-wife’s home, police said on Friday. Christopher Nicholson, 30, stole his ex-wife’s keys, broke into her home, stole her cellphone and broke it, according to officials.  Nicholson was charged with burglary, grand larceny, criminal mischief, petit larceny, criminal trespassing […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Teen Arrested for Throwing Her Newborn Out 5th-Floor NYC Window: Cops

A teenage mother was arrested and charged for allegedly killing her 1-day-old child by dumping him out her fifth-floor window in the Bronx, according to police. The 17-year-old faces murder and manslaughter charges after the newborn was discovered in a flowerbed outside of the teen's apartment on East 158th Street in the Mott Haven section in October 2021, police said Thursday.
BRONX, NY
Man shot in group attack in the Bronx, police say

WESTCHESTER SQUARE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot during a group attack in the Bronx, police said on Thursday. The 29-year-old victim was on Westchester Avenue near Rowland Street when a group of people approached him around 3:30 a.m. on May 21, according to officials. One person from the group fired shots and […]
BRONX, NY
Shooting Incident Under Investigation In Somers

Police are investigating a shooting incident in broad daylight in Northern Westchester. It happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 7 at Pepsi Way in the town of Somers. Several gunshots were heard in the area and an employee working in the facility was subsequently struck by a bullet projectile in the parking lot, New York State Police from the Somers Barracks said.
SOMERS, CT
Suspect accused of gunning down Bronx man with son, 5, by his side: officials

BRONX (PIX11)– A man nicknamed “Suave” is accused of shooting a father and son in the Bronx four years ago, killing the dad, prosecutors said Thursday. Joshua Rodriguez- aka “Suave”- allegedly fatally shot Jaquan Millien with his 5-year-old son at his side at the Webster Houses in the Bronx on Oct. 23, 2018, federal prosecutors […]
BRONX, NY
VIDEO: 12-year-old struck by vehicle in the Bronx

The NYPD is looking to identify the suspect involved in a child being struck by their car in the Bronx. Police say a 12-year-old girl was crossing the street when a vehicle struck her in front of 1711 Boone Ave. Sunday at 4:25 p.m. According to the NYPD, the victim...
BRONX, NY
2-family home in Yonkers falls victim to home invasion

Members of a two-family home in Yonkers are reeling after a home invasion Wednesday. Yonkers police say three or more suspects broke into the two-family home on Crestvale Terrace just before 5 a.m. They tell News 12 that one family was targeted, but the suspects also robbed a second family.

