17-year-old shot, killed in NC; other teen wounded

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old was shot to death in a North Carolina city, while a second juvenile was wounded.

Elizabeth City police said its officers responded on Sunday to gunshots at around 8:30 p.m., news outlets reported.

When the officers arrived, they were told that two 17-year-olds had arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to police, one of the juveniles died from his wounds.

The second victim is expected to survive.

Police say they are conducting a homicide investigation and released no additional details.

