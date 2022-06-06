ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

17-year-old shot, killed in NC; other teen wounded

By Associated Press
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N5dMH_0g2H5nvO00

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old was shot to death in a North Carolina city, while a second juvenile was wounded.

Elizabeth City police said its officers responded on Sunday to gunshots at around 8:30 p.m., news outlets reported.

When the officers arrived, they were told that two 17-year-olds had arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to police, one of the juveniles died from his wounds.

The second victim is expected to survive.

Police say they are conducting a homicide investigation and released no additional details.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Roanoke Rapids man arrested for breaking into barn: police

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids man was arrested for breaking into a barn and drug possession, the Roanoke Rapids police announced on Friday. On Thursday around 8:40 p.m., Officer H. Baker responded to the area of Hinson Street and Brickel Street in response to a break-in of a barn. Officer Baker discovered a male subject kneeling behind a table on the other side of a locked gate.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

POLICE: Teen threatens to burn down Ayden Elementary School

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville teenager is in jail after police say she threatened to burn down her sister’s school. Ayden police have charged Noreanna Staton with communicating threat of mass violence on educational property, communicating threats, and resisting public officer. It happened Thursday morning at Ayden Elementary...
AYDEN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Elizabeth City, NC
Sports
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Crime & Safety
WITN

Cocaine, guns seized in drug raid by Pitt County deputies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is facing nine charges after a raid Wednesday on a home. Pitt County deputies say their Special Operations Unit along with K9 teams searched a home on Cedar Court in Greenville. Detectives say they seized cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and three handguns. One...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Suspect charged in murder of Rocky Mount man

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C (WNCT) — One person is dead after a shooting in Rocky Mount, according to police. The shooting took place Tuesday night around 11 p.m. Officers said they responded to a shots fired report near the 1200 block of Westside Drive. On arrival, they found Maurice Lyons, 33, on the ground with a gunshot […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
CBS 17

Felon and woman arrested in NC undercover drug operation, deputies say

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Washington residents are facing several drug charges after undercover drug purchases and a search warrant led to their arrest Friday. Kenneth Earl Pritchard, 37, and Jada Boomer, 27, were arrested and held at the Beaufort County Detention Center, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Pritchard is charged with trafficking […]
WASHINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Juveniles#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Cbs17 Com
WNCT

Two New Bern men charged with selling drugs; dogs seized

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – Two men have been charged by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office with selling cocaine. On Thursday, New Bern Police officers severed a search warrant at 2913 Monroe Drive in New Bern. During the search, 15 grams of cocaine and other packaging materials consistent with the distribution of narcotics were seized. […]
NEW BERN, NC
cbs17

ShotSpotter leads police to 5 shooting suspect arrests in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One 18-year-old and four minors were arrested in a traffic stop by Rocky Mount police, which all started with a ShotSpotter activation. Police responded at about 2 a.m. Tuesday to the 700 block of S. Howell Street and the 800 block of Garvis Street in response to ShotSpotter activations. It was during this response that officers saw a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL

Rocky Mount police investigating shooting death of 33-year-old

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Rocky Mount police investigating shooting death of 33-year-old Maurice Lyons, 33, died from a shooting along Westwood Drive in Rocky Mount on Tuesday night. Police...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WAVY News 10

2 teens shot, 1 killed on Herrington Road in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Two 17-year-olds were shot and one was killed on Sunday night in Elizabeth City. It happened on Herrington Road near the intersection of Edge Street. Police tell 10 On Your Side the investigation is active, and they have not yet named any suspects, or...
WITN

Bertie Correctional inmate convicted in Pitt murder dies of apparent suicide

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) -A Pitt County man serving 15 to 20 years behind bars for killing his father has died from what authorities say is an apparent suicide. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Nicholas Langley was found unresponsive in his cell at Bertie Correctional Institution at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday. Life-saving measures were taken by responding staff, and emergency medical assistance was activated. He was pronounced dead at 4:02 p.m.
CBS 17

CBS 17

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy