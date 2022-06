Hangman Page rebounds and set his sights on the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Hangman Page lost his AEW World Championship to CM Punk at AEW Double or Nothing. He made his return to action on Wednesday, June 8 against NJPW’s David Finlay. After the match, Adam told the live audience and those watching at home that he doesn't believe he will be getting an AEW World Championship opportunity anytime soon, and therefore, with the Forbidden Door event right around the corner, he threw out a challenge to Kazuchika Okada for the crossover event on June 26.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO