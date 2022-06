John Legend and Chrissy Teigen took on a massive real estate project by managing the restoration and combination of two New York penthouses. Before completing the renovations, the musician and supermodel power couple are looking to sell it. The home, located in the Nolita neighborhood of Manhattan, is on the market for a whopping $18 million and it's worth every penny. Renovations came to a halt after the couple decided they could no longer dedicate enough time to the project, realizing it was a massive undertaking. Legend told The Wall Street Journal, "We've realized that because of work and everything, we're really mostly going to be in Los Angeles, so we're going to focus our home-building energy and renovation energy on what we're doing in L.A."

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO