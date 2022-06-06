Two injured in motorcycle crash near Hazel Green

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash involving an 18-wheeler just south of Hazel Green on Monday.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said the crash happened at 2:06 p.m. at the intersection of Walker Lane and U.S. 231/431.

He said two people were injured and one of the injured was under the age of 18.

The patients were on their way to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services and their conditions are unknown at this time while they continue to be assessed in the ambulance, according to Webster.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continue to investigate.

News 19 was on the scene and will bring you the latest information as we learn it.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.