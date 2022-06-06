ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHNT News 19

Two injured in motorcycle crash near Hazel Green

By Kaitlin Kanable
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Coj79_0g2H5MHt00

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash involving an 18-wheeler just south of Hazel Green on Monday.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said the crash happened at 2:06 p.m. at the intersection of Walker Lane and U.S. 231/431.

Huntsville Police Officer injured during weekend arrest

He said two people were injured and one of the injured was under the age of 18.

The patients were on their way to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services and their conditions are unknown at this time while they continue to be assessed in the ambulance, according to Webster.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continue to investigate.

News 19 was on the scene and will bring you the latest information as we learn it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Madison man killed in single-vehicle crash near Harvest

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, a Madison man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Harvest. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey, the crash occurred at 12:13 a.m. on June 10. The trooper said Freddie Louis Copeland, age 38, was ejected from the Jeep Wrangler he was driving after leaving the roadway and hitting a culvert. Copeland was not using his seatbelt, according to the release.
HARVEST, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison man dies in Friday morning crash

A Madison man died in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says Freddie Louis Copeland, 38, was killed after his Jeep Wrangler flipped over. It happened after the car went off the road and hit a culvert on Wall Triana Highway near Dexter Circle....
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

2 injured, lanes blocked by Decatur wreck involving tractor-trailer

Decatur Police are responding to a multi-vehicle wreck with injuries on Beltline Road near Trinity Lane. Police say traffic is down to one northbound lane and one southbound, so drivers should seek an alternate route if possible. If not possible, expect delays and use extra caution in the area. An...
DECATUR, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Hemsi#U S 231 431#Huntsville Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WAFF

Arab, Guntersville officers searching for person of interest following pursuit, shot fired

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple north Alabama agencies are searching for an Arab man on Friday morning following a failed traffic stop and an alleged shot at officers. Our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam spoke with Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn on the incident. Sherman Nicholas Pierce, age 39 of Arab, has been identified as a person of interest, according to Chief Washburn.
ARAB, AL
radio7media.com

Lawrence County Man Killed In Early June Traffic Crash

A LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN WAS KILLED IN AN EARLY JUNE TRAFFIC CRASH IN NORTH ALABAMA. SOURCES INDICATE 43-YEAR-OLD STEPHEN FULLER OF LEOMA WAS KILLED WHEN HE APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL OF THE VEHICLE HE WAS DRIVING AND CRASHED OFF THE ROADWAY. THE WRECK HAPPENED EARLY IN THE MORNING ON JUNE 2ND IN KILLEN. NO OTHER INJURIES WERE REPORTED AS A RESULT OF THE INCIDENT.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

Athens Police seeking public's help locating suspect in gas theft

Rising gas prices are leading to more gasoline thefts. Athens Police are looking for the driver of a Chrysler 200. Police say the driver pumped $67.02 in gas Thursday at a business on Browns Ferry Street, then drove off without paying. They released a photo of the man Friday morning....
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Lake house under construction destroyed in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A home at The Reserve in Guntersville is a complete loss following a Thursday fire. According to Guntersville Firefighters on the scene, the house was 85% complete before the fire. The structure was burnt to the stonework. No one was hurt. Margaret Ann Wheeler Bibb told...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Multiple arrested on drug-related charges

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – This past weekend involved multiple drug-related arrests, including drug trafficking charges across Cullman County for the Sheriff’s Office.  On Monday, June 6, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jon Austin Hilton Bailey, 38, of Crane Hill (pictured above) for multiple outstanding warrants.  He was charged with: FTA/burglary, FTA/possession of burglary tools, FTA/possession of methamphetamine, FTA/possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA/illegal possession of prescription medication and an FTA/traffic violation.  On Saturday, June 4, CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Berlin Community.  K-9 Tazer was deployed which resulted in a subsequent search of the vehicle. Narcotics and paraphernalia were located as...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

2 injured in Hazel Green car crash

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a large truck in Hazel Green on Monday. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, an adult and a child were injured in the crash. The two individuals were taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in serious but stable condition.
HAZEL GREEN, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy