Alaska State

Iditarod Sled Dog Found 3 Months After Going Missing from Race Checkpoint: 'Life Is Good'

By Charmaine Patterson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sled dog has reunited with his owner three months after going missing from an Iditarod race checkpoint in Alaska. Leon, a 3-year-old husky, went missing in March while racing The Iditarod across Alaska with his owner Sébastien Dos Santos Borges, the Iditarod Trail Committee (ITC) shared on the famous sled...

