Iditarod Sled Dog Found 3 Months After Going Missing from Race Checkpoint: 'Life Is Good'

After escaping from the Alaskan Iditarod sled race in March, Leon, a 3-year-old husky, was reunited with his owner. The pup was part of French musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges’ team and ran off while at a checkpoint. Dos Santos Borges had to leave Leon and continue with the race but searched for him alongside local authorities for weeks after the competition. Though Dos Santos Borges eventually had to leave Alaska, the Iditarod committee circulated posters about Leon, and locals in a town 150 miles south of the checkpoint began spotting him around at the end of May. According to an Iditarod spokesperson, Leon is a bit skinnier but appears healthy, and he was reunited with his owner on Saturday. After chronicling the emotional search on Facebook, Dos Santos Borges summed up the saga with three joyous words: “Life is gooooood !”

ALASKA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO