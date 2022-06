Julianne Hough has a lot to celebrate. In April, she made her Broadway debut in POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. On Sunday, she will cohost the first hour of the 75th annual Tony Awards alongside Darren Criss ahead of the show's main ceremony. And, in between it all, she received the exciting news that her brother, Derek Hough, proposed to his longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert.

