AAA: Idaho gas could hit $5 per gallon this week

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

Idaho’s average gas price keeps creeping upward, and could hit $5 this week, according to AAA.

Crude oil market volatility, tight fuel supplies and growing demand continue to push pump prices higher, according to a AAA press release. Idaho’s average gas price shot up 18 cents in one week and sat at $4.90 per gallon as of Monday.

Nationally, the average gas price increased 25 cents in one week and hit $4.87 on Monday.

“For 10 states and the District of Columbia, the $5 mark is already in the rear-view mirror. Idaho could easily get there by the end of the week,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in the release. “It’s strange that the phrase ‘record-high’ has become so monotonous, but prices are being topped just about every day, and that means that we could be in for a very challenging summer.”

Idaho ranks 19th in the U.S. for most-expensive gas; California tops the list at $6.34 per gallon, followed by Nevada ($5.49), Hawaii ($5.47), Oregon ($5.42) and Washington state ($5.41). Georgia has the cheapest gas at $4.29.

Despite the skyrocketing rates, Conde still expects people to go ahead with their summer travel plans, for now.

“If these prices were hitting in the middle or end of summer, most drivers would probably be getting ready to call it quits,” Conde said. “But with so many travel plans yet to be completed, some families are going to have a stubborn streak and move forward for the time being, regardless of what gas prices are doing.”

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of Monday:

Boise — $4.90

Coeur d’Alene — $4.89

Idaho Falls — $4.79

Lewiston — $4.94

Pocatello — $4.81

Rexburg — $4.92

Twin Falls — $4.96

