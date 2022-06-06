ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Release of radioactive water from Fukushima ok’d by Japan

By Laine Welch
alaskafish.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 1.2 million tons of water has been stockpiled since 2011 earthquake/tsunami. Roughly 1,000 tanks holding 1.2 million tons of diluted but still radioactive water will be released into the ocean starting next year. The toxic stockpile stems from damage to the Fukushima nuclear power station by a horrific...

alaskafish.news

LOS ANGELES, CA
