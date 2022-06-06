ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Sergeant Sues City Over Denial to SWAT Post

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES – A Black veteran Los Angeles police sergeant is suing the city — alleging he was wrongfully denied one of two open SWAT positions despite being the best qualified candidate — because he had sued the city for race discrimination over a similar job rejection in 12 years...

