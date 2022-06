LARAMIE, Wyo. — It’s tough to make baseball dreams in Wyoming work. After the University of Wyoming shut the doors on its baseball program in 1996, the state — already a difficult place for baseball players to break out — was left without a flagship program to cheer on. Throw in no state-sanctioned high school baseball as well, and options have been very limited for aspiring Wyoming players over the past quarter-century, often forcing them to go out of state to have any shot at continuing their dreams.

