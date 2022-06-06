ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpson County, MS

Neighbors warned of phone scam in Simpson County

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Simpson County deputies are warning neighbors about a phone scam circulating in the area.

Deputies said the scammer claims to be an investigator from the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office or someone from the 13th District Circuit Court. The scammer tries to collect a debt, fine or payment.

Deputies said the sheriff’s office nor court will ever call to ask for payment via Green Dot or Red Dot. Neighbors are advised to not share your name, date of birth or any identifying information.

