Warm Springs Ranch hosting Budweiser Clydesdale Hitch for special two-day event

It's ready for you to Celebrate summer 2022 in a 5 bed/4 bath waterfront home at Diamond Crest Est., an exciting new Lakefront Development at the 45 Mile Marker of the Osage. Level driveway with 3 car garage. Enter the home, a stellar view invites you into the spacious living area & begs you out to the large lakefront deck. Get ready to be impressed by the custom quality of your brand new Lakefront home. The main level boasts 2 bedrooms. The lakeside suite features large windows, unobstructed view for miles with ensute bath walkin shower and double vanity and large walkin closet. The 2nd guest room could double as an office. A wide custom stairwell leads to the lower level Family room with a bar area & 3 additional bedrooms 2 full baths. Two bedrooms are lake side with again that fabulous view. You walk out to a patio, gentle lakefront with deep water, & room for a large dock. Stack stone seawall Don't miss out on this one, Call today for a more information or arrange private tour.

CLIMAX SPRINGS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO