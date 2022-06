After weeks of anticipation, AEW has officially unleashed Satnam Singh onto the wrestling world in a real-life wrestling match. Taking the ring in a tag team match with Jay Lethal versus enhancement talent Davey Vega and Matt Fitchett, Singh turned in a classic big man performance that drew on all-time legends like Andre the Giant, The Great Khali, and AEW’s own Paul Wight, who will certainly call a few of his matches before everything is said and done. Singh bullied the first man who came his way, delivered an incredible chop, and, after his foes attempted to take him down with a tag team running lariat, the 7-foot-tall former member of the Dallas Mavericks hit an incredible crossbody shot that set up Lethal for his finisher and the 1-2-3.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO