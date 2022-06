The Colorado Avalanche finished the sweep of the Edmonton Oilers after a 6-5 overtime victory in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. The Oilers were up 3-1 going into the third, but everything fell apart soon after. Cale Makar recorded five points (1 goal, 4 assists) leading the way for the Avs. Gabriel Landeskog and Artturi Lehkonen each tallied 3 points, with Lehkonen potting the OT winner. Pavel Francouz stopped 30 of 35 shots picking up the win, and Mike Smith denied 36 of 42 shots in his final game of the season. The Avalanche did not pick up the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl, but Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog both put their hands on it. Whether or not that brings bad luck, only time will tell. Highlights can be seen below.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO