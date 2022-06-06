ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson, CA

KIIS/Los Angeles' Wango Tango Launches Summer '22

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS-F/LOS ANGELES' 2022 WANGO TANGO took place SATURDAY (6/4) at DIGNITY HEALTH SPORTS PARK in CARSON, CA, with SHAWN MENDES, THE CHAINSMOKERS, CAMILA CABELLO,...

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts Coming To London And Los Angeles

Tribute concerts honoring the late FOO FIGHTERS drummer TAYLOR HAWKINS have been scheduled for LONDON and LOS ANGELES in SEPTEMBER. The concerts, featuring HAWKINS' bandmates DAVE GROHL, NATE MENDEL, CHRIS SHIFLETT, PAT SMEAR and RAMI JAFFEE along with the HAWKINS family and guest performers, will take place SEPTEMBER 3rd at LONDON's WEMBLEY STADIUM and SEPTEMBER 27th at THE KIA FORUM in INGLEWOOD, CA, near LOS ANGELES. The lineups for each show will be announced soon, and tickets will be on sale JUNE 17th.
LOS ANGELES, CA

