People old and young alike are invited to a family-friendly comedy magic show featuring Dayton native Matt Stanley on Sunday, June 12 at the Dayton Funny Bone. Stanley has been performing magic since the age of 6 and comedy since his late teens and early 20s. He won many magic competitions in Las Vegas and has been traveling on cruise ships performing for the last three years.

DAYTON, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO