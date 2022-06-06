ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claiborne County, MS

Judge drops charge against Morris Bevily in 2017 death of daughter

By Kaitlin Howell
 4 days ago

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Monday, a judge dropped a capital murder charge against the father of a 14-month-old girl who died in 2017.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors said they lacked enough evidence against Morris Bevily IV, of Claiborne County.

Motion filed to dismiss Morris Bevily case

He was indicted on a capital murder charge in 2019 for the death of Jurayah Smith, and he had pleaded not guilty.

His wife, T’Kia Bevily, the child’s stepmother, was also charged with capital murder. Last month, a jury found her not guilty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

