ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Phil Mickelson set to return at Saudi-backed LIV Golf event this week, reportedly signing a deal potentially worth $200 million

By Tyler Lauletta
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=119xNN_0g2H0n6R00
Phil Mickelson.

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

  • Phil Mickelson will return to the golf course at the debut event of LIV Golf.
  • Mickelson hasn't played competitively since his comments about the Saudi-backed upstart league nearly derailed the entire project before it could get off the ground.
  • According to one report, Mickelson's agreement with the new league is worth roughly $200 million.

Phil Mickelson is set to make his return to competitive golf, and will do so at the debut LIV Golf event being held this week just outside of London.

On Monday, LIV Golf announced that Mickelson had agreed to play in the event, adding five more players from the Asian Tour as well to finalize the field of 48 players for the upstart league's inaugural event.

In a statement, Mickelson said after his time away from the game and some self-reflection, he was ready to hit the course.

"I am ready to come back and play the game I love but after 32 years this new path is a fresh start, one that is exciting for me at this stage of my career and is clearly transformative, not just for myself, but ideally for the game and my peers," Mickelson wrote.

Mickelson has not played a round of competitive golf since his comments on the Saudi-backed league were made public in February.

According to Brentley Romine of the Golf Channel, the deal that brought Mickelson to LIV Golf could be worth roughly $200 million.

Mickelson won't be the only big name playing with LIV Golf. Other PGA Tour stars, including Dustin Johnson , Sergio Garcia, and Ian Poulter, are all set to play in the event this week.

Additionally, more pros could be on the way over soon, with Rickie Fowler also having reportedly signed a deal with the new league.

Whether LIV Golf is the future of the sport or a breakaway league destined to fail remains to be seen, but at the very least, this week fans will have some actual golf to judge it upon.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Brooks Koepka's New Wife Shared Racy Vacation Photos

Brooks Koepka is officially a married man. The PGA Tour star married his longtime partner, model Jena Sims, earlier this month. Koepka shared a photo of his "best day" on social media. Sims, a model and actress, has her own following on social media, with more than 250,000 followers on...
GOLF
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Blunt Comment About Golfers Leaving For LIV Golf Series

The LIV Golf Series has made waves over the past few weeks by poaching some of the PGA Tour's biggest stars ahead of their inaugural tournament this week. Among the many golfers who opted not to join the rival tour is Rory McIlroy, who had some cutting words for those who are leaving the PGA Tour. Speaking to the media today, McIlroy said that the golfers joining the LIV for the money probably won't end up liking the decision. He said that he's gone that route before and it hasn't worked out for him.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau Salary News

LIV Golf wasn't about to pry Bryson DeChambeau out of the PGA Tour without bringing the Brinks truck to his house. According to golf insider Dan Rapaport, DeChambeau is receiving over $100 million in guaranteed salary to join LIV Golf. He joins the likes of Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson in receiving nine-figure salaries to join the fledgling golf league.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Rickie Fowler
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is arguably the GOAT of golf. Other than holding tens of records on the PGA Tour, Tiger has also won 15 major championships during his legendary career, already earning an induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. While Woods has rejuvenated his career over the last few years, he has had a supportive partner by his side. dominated the world of golf, he has had a supportive partner by his side. Let’s get to know Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman.
ORLANDO, FL
Popculture

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren: What to Remember

Tiger Woods is undoubtedly one of the greatest athletes to ever live. He has been a member of the PGA tour for over 25 years and has won the PGA Tournament four times. Additionally, Woods has won the Masters Tournament five times and is an inductee of the World Golf Hall of Fame. Still, it is his rollercoaster relationship with ex-wife Elin Nordegren that has captivated so many people.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Saudi#Ap Photo#The Asian Tour#The Golf Channel
Golf Digest

Here is the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational London

It’s been the foundation of nearly everything written, spoken and otherwise uttered about the LIV Golf Invitational Series. The idea from its inception is that these tournaments would be limited-field, 54-hole, no-cut events but, most importantly, that they would be contested for massive prize money payouts. On Saturday at The Centurion Club outside of London, that will come to fruition for the first time when a winner of the inaugural tournament emerges and is awarded the largest payday in pro golf history—$4 million.
GOLF
ohmymag.co.uk

Rafael Nadal: The tennis player's huge fortune will shock you

Since 2001, Rafael Nadal has been tormenting tennis players on the court throughout the world's best tournaments. According to ATP Tour, the Majorcan has won 92 titles in his career and lost 38 finals. He is one of the most successful players in the history of modern tennis. In total, at the age of 36, thanks to his 1,058victories, Nadal has amassed $125 million in prize money, according to Forbes.
TENNIS
The Independent

old - LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and Day 1 scores as PGA Tour suspend LIV players with immediate effect

After months of speculation, the inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Golf event got underway today amid confirmation from the PGA Tour that rebel players who participate in the breakaway series have been suspended with immediate effect. The stunning news further entrenched both sides in the battle that threatens to change the sport as we know it.Phil Mickelson, former world No 1s Dustin Johnson and Lee Westwood as well as Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter are among the biggest names competing at Centurion Club in St Albans, with six-time major champion Mickelson ending his four-month break from golf following his explosive comments...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

LIV Golf London Day 1 Results

After months of speculation and controversy, the first day of competition for the brand-new LIV Golf league is in the books, with the LIV Golf Invitational Series teeing off on Thursday in London. Charl Schwartzel and Hennie du Plessis, both from South Africa, lead the field after the first round....
WORLD
Tennis World Usa

Marcel Siem had to sell hole in one Porsche

When the dream price becomes a financial burden. It was the blow of his life and a bonus that everyone dreams of. Golf pro Marcel Siem (41) sank his ball on the 17th fairway of the Green Eagle golf course from 152 meters with just one shot at the Porsche European Open near Hamburg in 2017.
GOLF
Insider

Insider

449K+
Followers
28K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy