ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Sandwich Shop Planned for Sunnyside

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Denver
What Now Denver
 4 days ago

A new sandwich shop is being planned for Denver’s Sunnyside neighborhood. Bodega Denver will offer an innovative take on classic sandwiches.

“A little more playful, a little bit more off-the-cuff, creative,” said Cliff Blauvelt , owner of Bodega Denver. They are still working on the menu but plan to include six to seven, chef-driven and ingredient-driven sandwiches.

Blauvelt worked as executive chef of Steuben’s for about a decade before moving to Aruba for a couple of years to open a restaurant there with an American couple. He moved back to Denver and worked as culinary director for Tap & Burger Concepts . Blauvelt’s Bodega Denver concept has been in the works for a couple of years.

“It’s been a crazy, crazy process,” Blauvelt said. Opening the restaurant without partners has been a learning experience for Blauvelt, but he isn’t nervous about the opening.

“I am surrounded by really solid people, and I think we’re just trying to do something a little different. We’re really trying to look at how we take care of the staff within the four walls, and then extending hospitality out from there.”

Bodega Denver is currently hiring, and Blauvelt plans to offer insurance and benefits to his staff members. “Happy people make happy food and experiences, and that’s really what I’m shooting for here.”

Guerilla Garden is painting a mural at the location. “I want to keep some of that old, Northside vibe that they have here,” Blauvelt told What Now Denver.

Blauvelt wants everyone to feel comfortable at Bodega Denver. “That’s where people go and get their coffee, get a breakfast sandwich, grab their gossip, those sorts of things. That’s a lot of the driving force behind this, as well—community within the staff and community within the community. And, actually live it and do it, not just say it.”

Bodega Denver is planning a grand opening for the public in late July at 2651 W. 38th Ave. Denver, CO 80211.



Keep up with What Now Denver’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
Kristen Walters

Popular Colorado restaurant closes after 88 years in business

A popular Colorado restaurant that has been serving hungry patrons since the Great Depression will be closing its doors later this month. Founded in 1934, the Bonnie Brae Tavern was a popular restaurant in Colorado for 88 years. However, it will be closing its doors later this month. Ricky Dire, who owns the restaurant with his cousin Michael, said its last day open will be June 25, 2022.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Denver, CO
Restaurants
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Westword

Goodbye, Annie's: Colfax Cafe Set to Close June 26 After 41 Years in Business

Last June, Annie's Cafe & Bar, at 3100 East Colfax Avenue, celebrated forty years in business. This June, owner Peggy Anderson and her staff are gearing up for another celebration — though this one is bittersweet: The building that houses the restaurant has been sold, and Annie's will close its doors for good on Sunday, June 26. "I want to use this last month to celebrate being in business this long," Anderson says. "I want it to be a memorial: to celebrate our life, our great customers and our gratitude that Denver's always been so great to us."
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Owner of several Colorado Springs restaurants facing allegations, Epiphany restaurant closing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - In a joint statement released Thursday, officials say the owner of several Colorado Springs restaurants, Russ Ware, has allegedly been misusing funds. The press release with a joint statement on behalf of Wild Goose Meeting House LLC, Good Neighbors Meeting House LLC, Epiphany COS LLC and 315 Food and Beverage LLC can be found below:
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast Sandwich#Sandwiches#Sunnyside#Food Drink#Sandwich Shop Planned#American#Tap Burger Concepts#Guerilla Garden
Inside the Firm Podcast

Severance, Colorado’s Newest Landmark To-Be is a Beer-Drinker’s Heaven

“G5 Brews” is a brewery and taphouse that is on the path to become a destination spot for the Town of Severance and northern Colorado as a whole. Situated directly across the street from the original and renowned family-friendly G5 Brewpub, the 21+ taphouse boasts a 22-foot long cantilevered event space that beckons passing pedestrians and drivers to make a stop for a beer, or a few…
SEVERANCE, CO
99.9 The Point

This Denver Restaurant Located in a Former Mortuary is to Die For

There are approximately 12,000 restaurants throughout Colorado, all offering unique menus and delicious dishes. Denver alone is a foodie's paradise - one could spend weeks upon weeks eating at different restaurants around town. One restaurant in the Mile High City, known as Linger, is particularly to die for. Formerly Olinger...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
99.9 The Point

This Colorado Mom & Pop BBQ Restaurant Will Blow Your Mind

If you're like me you're always looking for great new food places to try out around town. I get so sick of the same old same so when I find a new place, especially one that's locally owned and operated, with great food, I've gotta tell you about it. I was watching my friend Kathie on Channel 3 last week and she introduced me to Stu, the proud creator and local owner/operator of Stuboy's BBQ, and they had my mouth watering just watching the show so I knew I had to share this hidden Colorado BBQ gem with you.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

It's official, the '$10K treasure' was found in Colorado – but the hunt is still on

Did you know that a treasure hunt has been taking place on Colorado's trails over the past couple weeks?. As part of Denver-based TINCUP Whisky's 'Three Gold Cups' challenge, a cup was hidden on a Colorado trail with a $10K prize attached to its discovery as a finder's fee. After the cup was placed, a number of clues were released to help curious treasure-seekers narrow down its location. Two cups with the same prize had previously been found in Texas and California, with this third cup being the final cup that the company would be hiding.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Who's behind the wave of all-cash offers for Denver homes

Unlike much of the country, metro Denver isn't seeing an influx in institutional investors buying up properties with cash and reselling them to turn a profit. Instead, the swell of cash offers over the last two years is coming from "everyone," including average buyers and deep-pocketed businesses, Bret Weinstein, president and CEO of Guide Real Estate, tells Axios Denver.State of play: Startups are popping up across the state to capitalize on the competition and launch cash-buyer programs aimed at leveling the playing field for everyday buyers in red-hot markets. Some companies are fronting cash for buyers to purchase homes outright,...
DENVER, CO
What Now Denver

What Now Denver

Denver, CO
92
Followers
59
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Denver's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdenver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy