Staffer At Prince William Youth Care Center Had Sexual Relationship With Teen: Police

A 38-year-old staff member who worked at a center for at-risk youth in Prince William County had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl at the facility, police said.

Dennis James Heflin, of Linden, who worked at Youth for Tomorrow, was arrested on Friday, June 3, and charged with indecent liberties with a custodian, Prince William County police said.

Investigators were tipped off about a potential sexual assault that happened on the facility's campus in Bristow between Jan. 1 and March 11. One of the residents there told a staff member about the alleged inappropriate relationship between Heflin and a 16-year-old girl, and they called the authorities, police said. Detectives with the department's special victim's unit began investigating the report on March 15.

It's unclear what role Heflin had at Youth For Tomorrow or if he still works there. A call to the center was not immediately returned.

Police only identified Heflin as having a custodial role with kids at the center.

According to the group's website, Youth For Tomorrow provides counseling, in-home care, and mentoring for boys and girls. That includes crisis counseling and services for pregnant girls and those who've been sexually exploited or trafficked.