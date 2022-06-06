AAA: Average Cost Of Gas Hits $6.36 A Gallon In Sacramento

SAN RAFAEL, CA - MAY 10: A gas pump fills a car with fuel at a gas station on May 10, 2017 in San Rafael, California. California Gov. Jerry Brown is set to announce his revised State budget proposal on Thursday after State senators approved a proposal to increase gas taxes and vehicle fees by $5.2 billion per year to help pay for much needed repairs of CaliforniaÕs aging roads, highways and bridges. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS13) — The rising cost of oil and high demand are keeping gas prices at record-breaking levels, according to AAA.

The automobile group said Monday that the average price for a gallon of regular gas in California is at $6.34 — up 19 cents in the last week.

In Sacramento, the price of gas is slightly higher than the statewide average, at $6.36 a gallon. Meanwhile, prices in both Stockton and Modesto are lower than the California average, at $6.28 and $6.22 respectively.

The cost of a barrel of oil is nearing $120, which is almost double what it was last August.

Across the nation, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is around $4.76.

While prices in California are higher than other parts of the country due to taxes and programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions , experts say that recent supply chain issued have also caused prices at the pump to climb in the Golden State.

In some parts of southern California, gas prices have surpassed $8 a gallon.