AAA: Average Cost Of Gas Hits $6.36 A Gallon In Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS13) — The rising cost of oil and high demand are keeping gas prices at record-breaking levels, according to AAA.
The automobile group said Monday that the average price for a gallon of regular gas in California is at $6.34 — up 19 cents in the last week.
In Sacramento, the price of gas is slightly higher than the statewide average, at $6.36 a gallon. Meanwhile, prices in both Stockton and Modesto are lower than the California average, at $6.28 and $6.22 respectively.
The cost of a barrel of oil is nearing $120, which is almost double what it was last August.
Across the nation, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is around $4.76.
While prices in California are higher than other parts of the country due to taxes and programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions , experts say that recent supply chain issued have also caused prices at the pump to climb in the Golden State.
In some parts of southern California, gas prices have surpassed $8 a gallon.
