Springfield is known for horseshoes, Lincoln, and Route 66. Now some local establishments are hoping to build the city’s reputation for… bourbon. Eleven local businesses are part of the new Capital City Bourbon Journey. Participants can download a booklet and take it to each location. All of the establishments are offering specialty-themed bourbon drinks. You can get the booklet stamped at each location and then return it by mail or in person to the city of Springfield visitors center to get a Bourbon Journey gift. You must be 21 or over to take part.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO