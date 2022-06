A Hopkinsville man and a Tennessee woman were charged with drug possession Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they got out with a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Amy Somers that was parked in a handicap spot at Walmart without a handicap placard. During the investigation, a passenger in the car 46-year-old Gary Stewart who had active warrants was found to have a substance that tested positive for cocaine in his cigarette box and in a small bag.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO