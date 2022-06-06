ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHS Class of 2022 Co-Valedictorians & Salutatorian: Emma Borgie, Nico DiMatteo, Ian Crozier

By Bella Villarin
 4 days ago

Coronado High School’s graduating class of 2022 suffered trials and tribulations throughout their four years of high school. These students experienced a relatively ordinary freshman year, but sophomore year was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Junior year, deemed the most important for transcripts and college applications, was held almost entirely over Zoom. Only in their last and final year of high school did they enjoy traditional activities such as Homecoming, Powder Puff, and prom. Through it all, this class was full of brilliant students, scholars, artists, musicians, and citizens destined for greatness in the next chapter of their lives.

Coronado High School recognized the top graduating students with class co-valedictorians Emma Borgie and Nico DiMatteo and salutatorian Ian Crozier.

Emma Borgie is looking to attend the University of Notre Dame and major in aerospace engineering.

Co-Valedictorian: Emma Borgie

Emma Borgie will graduate CHS with a weighted GPA of 4.59. Over the last four years, she has taken a total of 15 AP classes.

“Although I enjoyed most of my classes at CHS, my favorite ones were the ones that really felt like a community, where there was some level of camaraderie amongst the students and teacher. These classes were more like a family, and I felt safe to be myself,” Emma shared.

Some of her most enjoyable classes were Mr. Aldworth’s Honors and AP World History classes, Mr. Lemie’s AP Physics 2 class, and Mrs. Probasco’s AP Spanish class.

“My favorite high school memory was probably when I accidentally spread a false rumor that my brother Andrew was trying out to be the Islander Tiki mascot,” Emma recounted. “It happened rather innocently when I said he was a good dancer and would make a great Tiki mascot. Needless to say, he was not happy when all these people suddenly started coming up to him and asking him about being the school mascot. It is now a pretty funny memory that we share, but Andrew, who is rather reserved, did not find it funny at the time.”

Emma has participated in a wide range of extracurricular activities throughout her high school career. She was formerly the treasurer and is currently president of the Junior Optimist Club, vice president of the Crown City Robotics Club, treasurer of the National Honor Society, member of the Flight Club, and a former CHS Lunchies participant. Emma was also a member of The Factory travel softball team as a freshman and played for the high school JV and varsity softball teams before learning to fence. Outside of school, she is a member of St. Paul’s Youth Group, plays the ukulele, takes coding lessons, and volunteers with the Coronado Public Library and Habitat for Humanity. Among this list of extracurriculars, Emma is also a long-time Girl Scout who earned her Gold Award last year.

This coming fall, Emma will be joining her older brother Andrew at the University of Notre Dame, where she plans to major in Aerospace Engineering.

When asked what she sees herself doing in ten years, Emma said, “I hope to be content, living a well-rounded life. Right now, that well-rounded future is one where I am leaning on life experiences and my education from the University of Notre Dame to work in the field of aerospace engineering. In fact, my dream job would be working at NASA. However, I also hope to continue making a conscious effort to try new things and be an active part of the community.”

Co-Valedictorian: Nico DiMatteo

Nico DiMatteo is looking to attend the University of California, Los Angeles and major in business economics.

Nico DiMatteo looks forward to graduating CHS with a weighted GPA of 4.59. He has 12 AP classes under his belt, and among his favorites were AP Chemistry, Calculus, IM3 Honors, and AP Physics. Mr. Lemei, Ms. Davis, Mr. and Mrs. Castillo, and Ms. Kim were among the teachers that have positively impacted his learning.

“My favorite high school memory was Powder Puff my junior year,” Nico shared. “After being on Zoom most of the year, having everyone together at an event was super fun. My class had tons of spirit and everyone enjoyed the event. It was the first time that it felt like everything was back to normal.”

Outside of school and academics, Nico is a well-rounded athlete and member of the community. He was a surf camp manager and lead instructor, a tutor to fellow high school students, and a COR team member at Sacred Heart Catholic Church as part of their youth group. He also attended a summer program at The University of Cambridge and studied global business and aerospace engineering.

Along with these extracurricular activities, Nico also played three different sports throughout high school: rugby, football, and baseball. He won the 2021 US National Rugby Championship with his U18 Club and was selected to participate in a New Zealand Rugby tour. He played on the varsity football team for three years and was personally ranked eighth in the entire state of California for field goal kicking. Thirdly, Nico was a member of the CHS varsity baseball team for three years.

This fall, Nico plans on majoring in business economics and minoring in accounting and entrepreneurship at the University of California, Los Angeles.

When asked what tips he would give to students aspiring to graduate at the top of their class, Nico shared, “Students need to find balance in their life. I was able to find a good balance in my life between sports and school, and it really helped me succeed in school. This forced me to be efficient and helped me have fun throughout high school.”

Ten years from now, Nico wants to be running his own business. He desires to work in investment banking for a couple years then transition to graduate school and finally, start his own company.

Salutatorian: Ian Crozier

Ian Crozier is looking to attend the University of San Diego and major in mechanical engineering.

With a weighted GPA of 4.33 and a transcript with 12 AP classes, Ian Crozier was named Salutatorian of the graduating class of 2022.

“I enjoyed all my classes and teachers at CHS and all of them made me truly invested in learning each topic we discussed in class. However, no class was quite like AP Physics II. I’ve always loved understanding our world and physics has always been a great way for me to learn more about how our universe functions. AP Physics II was so interesting because it taught me about the things I had little understanding of before, and the things about our universe we can’t even see. We didn’t just learn about how light, electricity, magnetism, or other phenomena work, but we also learned about how it was discovered, making the topics easier to grasp than simply their abstract forms,” Ian shared.

Throughout his high school career, the CoSA Musical Theater and Drama conservatory has played a critical role in shaping Ian into the student that he is today. Through participating in classes ranging from singing and acting to ballet and theater business, Ian had the opportunity to perform in three shows this school year: All Shook Up , As You Like It , and The Laramie Project .

Ian plans on pursuing a major in mechanical engineering at the University of San Diego this fall.

Coronado High School is hosting their 2022 graduation ceremony at the Niedermeyer Field at 7:30 PM on Thursday, June 16.

The Coronado Times

CHS Students Receive State Seal of Biliteracy

Source: Coronado Unified School District The English and World Languages Departments at Coronado High School will present 42 students with the California State Seal of Biliteracy (SSB) this year. The […] The story CHS Students Receive State Seal of Biliteracy appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Coronado Unified Wins Seven Arts Empower Ovation Awards

Source: Coronado Unified School District Six Coronado Unified School District faculty and one student received Region One 2022 Arts Empower Ovation Awards. The winners will be recognized at the June […] The story Coronado Unified Wins Seven Arts Empower Ovation Awards appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
The Coronado Times

2022 Coronado Crown Cup Winners

Men’s 3.0-3.5 Event Winners: #7 John Hubert 3.5 + David Coria 3.5. Consolation Winners: #3 Tom kereszti 3.5 + Alex Phillips 3.5. Event Winners: #2 Tugce Varol 4.0 + Gaby Casasus 4.5. Consolation Winners: #1 Sheryl Munning 4.0 + Debbie McBride 4.0. Men’s 4.0-4.5 Event Winners: #4 Kenton...
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Village Elementary Fifth Graders Donate 860 Books to Father Joe’s

Source: Coronado Unified School District Ellie King and Eden Breitenbach-Enevoldson, students in Annette Tickner’s fifth grade class at Village Elementary School, had no idea their Literacy Mission Project would be […] The story Village Elementary Fifth Graders Donate 860 Books to Father Joe’s appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Queens of Crown City: Corporal Sherri Mannello – Inspire! Mentor! Support!

I had the honor to interview Corporal Sherri Mannello, who has been in law enforcement for over 24 years. In 2009 she did a lateral transfer to the Coronado Police Department from Orange County after meeting her husband, a Navy SEAL (now retired). And what a lucky transfer for the City of Coronado. Not only did we gain a dedicated officer and mentor who inspires and uplifts her comrades, but also someone passionate about empowering students, women, and all individuals in the intricate facets of our community. In addition to a very lucky transfer for our community, her experience in the Orange County Sherriff’s Department, as Deputy Sheriff, made her a “unique and important asset” to Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Resurrection Lutheran Church of Coronado Welcomes New Pastor

The Reverend Timothy Eichler has been appointed to serve at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1111 5th Street. Pastor Tim retired from the US Navy as a chaplain in 2017 after over 30-years of service. While on active duty, he served in two aircraft carriers, two tours with Marines, Navy SEALS (Coronado), Pentagon (Chief of Chaplains Office), the senior chaplain for Naval Aviation, and at the time of his retirement he was serving as the Regional Chaplain, Navy Region Southwest (San Diego).
The Coronado Times

Thank You Coronado Schools

Now that our Coronado school year is coming to an end, I want to take a moment to thank the teachers and staff for the hard work they did this year. Under the trying circumstances engendered by the pandemic, they dedicated themselves to the education of our children, engaging with them in positive ways and adapting to difficult new conditions.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

“Best of Coronado Island” Starts June 15th – Nominate Your Favorite Coronado Businesses

It takes several different pieces coming together to help create something great – and it’s no different when it comes to life in Coronado. We want to give you the […] The story “Best of Coronado Island” Starts June 15th – Nominate Your Favorite Coronado Businesses appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Coronado Times.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Avenue of Heroes: Stephen S. Clarey

Written by The Clarey Family Rear Adm. Stephen Clarey was born in Honolulu in 1940 into a Navy family, the son of the late Adm. Bernard A. Clarey and Jean […] The story Avenue of Heroes: Stephen S. Clarey appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
The Coronado Times

Coronado’s Tommy Rudowicz and Wyatt Riebe Earn Rank of Eagle Scout, Ceremony Held on USS Anchorage

Coronado has two more Eagle Scouts! On May 21, 2022, two 16-year-old CHS Sophomores, Tommy Rudowicz and Wyatt Riebe officially celebrated their achievement of Eagle Scout during a ceremony aboard […] The story Coronado’s Tommy Rudowicz and Wyatt Riebe Earn Rank of Eagle Scout, Ceremony Held on USS Anchorage appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Coronado Times.
The Coronado Times

Get Rolling with Recreation’s Adult Trips

Get ready to explore new areas of San Diego this summer without the hassle of planning and driving. The John D. Spreckels Center has scheduled fun outdoor adventures for adults […] The story Get Rolling with Recreation’s Adult Trips appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Coronado Times

Library Fines Eliminated, Cultural Art Report and New Development Projects Discussed at Council Meeting

The June 7 City Council meeting began with Mayor Bailey presenting a proclamation to Girl Scout Nevaeh Henrich honoring her bravery and heroism in a life-threatening situation on July 17, […] The story Library Fines Eliminated, Cultural Art Report and New Development Projects Discussed at Council Meeting appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Jennifer Velez.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

End Of Spring Cleaning Tips for San Diego Homeowners

  While Southern California isn’t known for its harsh winters, San Diego residents still recognize the changes in season. With spring on the way, many homeowners find themselves thinking about […] The story End Of Spring Cleaning Tips for San Diego Homeowners appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Promoted Partner.
