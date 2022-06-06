Hitchhiker arrested for urinating in public in Canandaigua

Our monthly visit with Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck focuses on the recent shooting incidents in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, and the lessons we can take from them. He says gun control alone is not the answer, without looking at the mental health issues behind shooting incidents. The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Department continues working with mental health agencies throughout the county to develop a mobile crisis response team, designed to de-escalate situations before a full law enforcement response is needed. The Sheriff says he fears the package of gun control bills recently signed by Governor Kathy Hochul will tie up law enforcement resources, forcing his agency to do things that will not necessarily be helpful.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO