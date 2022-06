After over a year in the making, we are beyond honored and elated to announce that the new patriotic Coyote Veterans and Active Duty Honor Wall display is complete. The Coyote Honor Wall is located in the school cafetorium and is dedicated to all of our wonderful and heroic servicemen and servicewomen, Veterans & Active Duty, that have graduated from Richland Springs ISD. The wall is strategically located at the beginning of the food service line so everyone (students & adults) who lines up to eat will have the opportunity to view and acknowledge our heroes.

RICHLAND SPRINGS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO