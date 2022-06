AKRON, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban’s state title defense in baseball will take it to the final day of the season. Hoban held off Hamilton Badin, 4-3, on Friday in their OHSAA Division II state semifinal after Parker Falkenstein’s go-ahead hit and Caleb Kepler’s 2 1/3 innings of relief for Noah LaFine. Kepler, normally a starter in a rotation that includes LaFine and Shawn Parnell, came out of the bullpen for the first time this season. He gave up two hits, one walk and struck out one.

