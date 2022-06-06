ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs, GA

Gang shooting suspect captured while celebrating birthday at Sandy Springs restaurant

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Suspected gang member arrested in Sandy Springs Tanquevious Lucas (Sandy Springs Police Department)

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A man wanted for a gang-related shooting is no longer on the street.

Sandy Springs Police say the Atlanta Police Department Gang Unit contacted their Street Crimes Unit about a gang member with several aggravated assault warrants who could be in Sandy Springs.

SCU Detectives found Tanquevious Lucas at the popular restaurant ‘Ray’s on the River’ where he was celebrating his birthday, according to Sandy Springs Police.

Investigators say Lucas was armed with a gun with an extended magazine containing 29 rounds. He was arrested without incident.

Lucas is now charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in addition to the charges he faces in Atlanta.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Atlanta Police to learn the details on the crimes Lucan is accused of committing.

5 suspected gang members arrested after police say they shot up Griffin home Investigators said they believe the men may be tied to several other violent incidents in the area as well.

Comments / 18

The truth,
4d ago

Great job by law enforcement officer. Now if the DA and judge will just do there job and sentence him to life without the possibility of parole that would be great

