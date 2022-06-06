Gang shooting suspect captured while celebrating birthday at Sandy Springs restaurant

Suspected gang member arrested in Sandy Springs Tanquevious Lucas (Sandy Springs Police Department)

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A man wanted for a gang-related shooting is no longer on the street.

Sandy Springs Police say the Atlanta Police Department Gang Unit contacted their Street Crimes Unit about a gang member with several aggravated assault warrants who could be in Sandy Springs.

SCU Detectives found Tanquevious Lucas at the popular restaurant ‘Ray’s on the River’ where he was celebrating his birthday, according to Sandy Springs Police.

Investigators say Lucas was armed with a gun with an extended magazine containing 29 rounds. He was arrested without incident.

Lucas is now charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in addition to the charges he faces in Atlanta.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Atlanta Police to learn the details on the crimes Lucan is accused of committing.

