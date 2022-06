Pop singer Demi Lovato, who grew up in Texas, is going on tour around North and South America this fall, and will finish up with a show in their home state. The tour, named Holy Fvck after Lovato's upcoming eighth studio album, will have 32 dates over the course of three months, officially kicking off on August 30 in São Paulo, Brazil. They will play 713 Music Hall here on November 3 and then head to their hometown area, Dallas, to play Irving on November 6. DEAD SARA will be the opening act in both Houston and Irving.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO