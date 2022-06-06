Man wanted for attempted murder of Lenexa woman

LENEXA, Kan. — Police are looking for a man wanted for the attempted murder of a Lenexa woman.

Officers said Roberto Randi Gonsales Torres attacked a woman with whom he had a previous relationship Wednesday, June 1.

He is wanted for first-degree attempted murder, robbery, theft, and criminal damage to property.

Source: Lenexa Police Dept.

Torres is also known to use the name Roberto Torres-Cuevas. He is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Investigators believe he may be traveling in a white 2002 Honda CRV, similar to the one pictured, with Kansas license plate 099-CRR.

Source: Lenexa Police Dept.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8169.

