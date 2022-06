ALABASTER – Alabaster resident Keisha Jackson recently wrote her first book to provide a voice for children going through the foster care system. “The book is about one little girl’s path to permanency through the foster care system,” Jackson said. “It shows the good and bad of a child in the system. I wanted to shine the light on how the kids feel. I have worked with so many kids who have told me they feel worthless, thrown away, and unloved. I wanted them to have a voice, and I hope this book helps them find that.”

ALABASTER, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO