Boothbay Region High School Class of 2022 held its second to last procession for Class Day June 10. After walking around Boothbay Region Elementary School for the region’s youngest students’ congratulations, the seniors made their way into the BRHS gym to celebrate their last day as high school students. Seniors handed out gifts to their peers, shared stories and glimpses of several classmates’ futures, and shared looks back on their time at BRES and BRHS. Before the seniors proceeded out of the gym for the last time as students, they played a reel of photos of each student as babies or children and as they are now.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 10 HOURS AGO