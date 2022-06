When the electric bill comes in the mail, area residents will see an increase in costs for their electricity. On June 1, Penelec’s Price to Compare, the default electricity rate used by a majority of residential consumers, increased 35%. Price to Compare customers — those who do not shop for their own providers — will be paying an additional 15% a month on their bills, which equates to a roughly $16 increase for the average household.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO