If you spend any time living or working on the internet you know how many passwords you rack up. Password managers help you house your passwords in a secure location, making them easy to find when you need them. They're among the most helpful (and important) tools a person can use, yet I know far too many people who just keep writing down, forgetting and resetting the same few easily hacked credentials. I've even seen people with password sticky notes on monitors, which is terrifying.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO