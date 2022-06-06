5 Fast-Food Sandwich Chains Customers Are Flocking To

I’m a bit of a coffee snob who insists on freshly ground coffee brewed in a cafetiere for exactly four minutes. If steeped for any less than that, coffee resembles dishwater, while any longer, it becomes overly caffeinated and viscous – the kind of coffee that some might say puts hairs on your chest. To prevent risking an over-thick cup of joe, dispense all the coffee at the four-minute mark; then, if it isn’t all consumed immediately, keep it warm in a flask or let it go cold to turn into iced coffee or dishes such as my vegan tiramisu using tofu, coconut butter and aquafaba instead of the traditional mascarpone and eggs. Aquafaba removes any health-and-safety concerns about consuming raw egg, too, while still creating a light and delicious, textured tiramisu.

