ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodlettsville, TN

Changes may be on the way for RiverGate Mall

By Mary Mays
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atC3P_0g2Gy4d500

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Big changes could be coming to the RiverGate Mall in Goodlettsville. A mixed-use plan that includes 476 multifamily residential units is being proposed for the former Macy’s, once an anchor store for the RiverGate Mall.

The Lofts at Rivergate is the working name for the project, but before any work starts, the location’s zoning needs to be changed.

“The developer has a plan that would fall within our comprehensive plan, regional center plan unit development, and it would require a rezoning,” said Tim Ellis, Goodlettsville’s City Manager.

Nashville ranks in top 10 of hottest real estate markets

The Macy’s Department Store closed in 2020, and the property has remained vacant since.

“I think there are a lot of things that have changed with every mall. I don’t think there was any mall in the United States that is probably the same as it was 10 years ago even. And the same goes on here. And I know that the ownership has been very creative as they explore ideas as far as further development,” said Ellis.

This new development could re-invigorate the Rivergate area.

“There’s a lot of interest in the Rivergate area and the redevelopment of that specific area around the mall. So this would just be another piece to that if it moved forward,” said Ellis.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Ellis also mentioned that there will be a meeting in July where the developer will discuss their plans for the space with city officials and the planning commission.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 3

Related
fox17.com

Prelim plans submitted for former Macy's at RiverGate Mall in Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Preliminary plans have been submitted to redevelop the old Macy's store at RiverGate Mall. Renderings show what looks like a six-story mixed-use development project for commercial and residential space. Goodlettsville City Manager Tim Ellis tells FOX 17 News the Planning & Zoning Commissions' plans to review the submittal have been rescheduled to the July 11 meeting.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
tnledger.com

$1,730 per month for 1-bedroom apartment

New Nashville median price is too much for many in market. The online listing for a two-bedroom, two-bath condo in Green Hills went up on a Thursday, complete with plenty of color photos, even though it won’t be available until September. Two days later, Tamara Graham was sorting through...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Goodlettsville, TN
Goodlettsville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Goodlettsville, TN
Business
City
Nashville, TN
fox29.com

Wawa announces plans to expand to Tennessee in coming years

NASHVILLE, Ten - Wawa is expanding into the southern mix, after announcing a new store is slated to open in Nashville, Tennessee in 2025, the company announced in a statement released this week. With plans to grow throughout the current areas their stores serve, Wawa has already made its mark...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Nashville’s new Randee Rogers Apartments pair affordability with a ‘prime location’

Nashville’s newest subsidized apartment building is drawing praise for offering affordable rents in a coveted location. The Randee Rogers Apartments provide 75 new affordable units, plus 25 units renting at the market rate. The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency, or MDHA, will operate the complex as part of a partnership that involved city, state and federal governments, plus private banks.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Ellis
radionwtn.com

Clearing The Way For New Restaurant In Paris

Paris, Tenn.–The lot in which the former KN Rootbeer drive-thru on Tyson Avenue was located was cleared over the weekend to make way for construction of a new restaurant. Property Owner Jay Sukhadia told RadioNWTN he’s clearing the site “to get it ready for construction. I’m still unsure of what’s going to be there, I am wanting to put a restaurant, not sure if it’s going to be fast food or dine in.” Sukhadia said he has been researching different restaurants and seeking out which ones want to come to Paris. “Unfortunately, a lot of the chains want to be on Mineral Wells, due to high traffic volume. But, I’m still devoted to installing a affordable restaurant so families can go out without breaking the bank, so to speak.” Sukhadia owns Fuel Pro and Patriot Express and also plans to open a truck stop near the intersection of Hwy. 641S and the 218 bypass. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Spring Hill to award $500k in bonuses to staff

The Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Monday to give bonuses to city staff at a cost of $500,000 in an effort to show appreciation for their work and as a potential retention effort. According to a memo distributed by City Administrator Pam Caskie, the city is ahead...
SPRING HILL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rivergate Mall#The Mall#Macy S Department Store
murfreesborovoice.com

Juneteenth Celebration Expands to Three Blocks

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. —Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved persons in the United States, will be observed with three events this year: Authors Night on June 16, Kaleidoscope on June 17, and the Juneteenth celebration on June 18. All three events will take place at Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center at 415 S. Academy Street and are free to attend.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy